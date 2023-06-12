A 5-year-old girl’s first haircut raises $6K and counting for breast cancer patients

Send this page to someone via email

All eyes were on five-year-old Angelina Foutrakis as she got her first-ever haircut, chopping about 10 inches of her long locks, in support of breast cancer patients.

“We are all touched by breast cancer,” said Angelina’s mother, Tatiana Kutshana. “Whether it’s an aunt, a cousin, a mother, a sister. So, we do whatever we can to help out, as women.”

The much-anticipated cut took place at Angelina’s daycare, Garderie Educative le Bonheur de l’Enfant in Laval, Que., in front of friends and teachers, who have all helped in her fundraising efforts.

“I think it’s a beautiful way of helping them understand how we can reach out and help outside of this community,” said the daycare owner Koula Kontopoulos.

Angelina’s mother says she and her daughter decided to fundraise for breast cancer after being inspired by a seven-year-old who took part in Pink in the City’s Raise Craze last year.

Pink in the City is a non-profit organization that’s raised about $2 million to date for the McGill University Health Centre Foundation.

Recently, it partnered with the Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board, where 25 students have shaved or cut their hair.

In total, seven schools have raised more than $38,000.

Avon Canada will match the amount raised bringing the total close to $80,000.

“They hear the survivors, they hear the stories, they are exposed to it at a very young age which makes all the difference,” said Denise Vourtzoumis, Pink in the City’s president and co-founder. “They start to understand about community responsibility. It sounds a little different for a child that’s five years old, but they know that they’re helping and giving back.”

Giving back is the ultimate goal for Angelina and her family.

The five-year-old has managed to raise at least $6,000 to date and hopes her locks of love go a long way in raising more before the deadline at the end of the month.