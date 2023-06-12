Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia man charged with abduction of baby in connection with Quebec Amber Alert

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 1:56 pm
The RCMP say a 31-year-old man was charged after a baby was reported missing and found in Quebec. View image in full screen
The RCMP say a 31-year-old man was charged after a baby was reported missing and found in Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard
A Nova Scotia man has officially been charged with abduction in the kidnapping of a baby that lead to an Amber Alert in Quebec last week.

Colchester County District RCMP issued a statement Monday saying the 31-year-old man from Lanesville, N.S., is expected to appear in Truro Provincial Court later in the day.

The charge comes after Quebec provincial police launched an Amber Alert last Thursday. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) contacted the RCMP after being asked to do a wellness check on the man.

The RCMP say the accused was seen travelling with the baby in Saint-Louis-de-Blandford, about 190 kilometres east of Montreal. He had stopped at a gas station in the area, but could not pay for the fuel.

The gas station attendant was concerned for the baby’s safety and snapped a photo of the child and the car, according to police. The SQ reached out to the RCMP since the car had a Nova Scotia license plate.

The RCMP then went to a residence in West St. Andrews, where it was confirmed the baby was not home.

“RCMP officers began gathering further details and information as part of the investigation and learned that the child had been abducted by the man, who is related to her,” the police force said in a statement.

“With assistance from the SQ, an Amber Alert was issued in Quebec for the infant. Approximately 45 minutes later, the man, the infant and the vehicle were safely located in Saint-Hyacinthe.”

Trending Now

The man was taken into custody in Quebec. After being found safe and sound, the baby was returned to their family in Nova Scotia.

The accused was transferred to Nova Scotia on June 9.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

