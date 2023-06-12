Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia firefighters using helicopters to locate Shelburne wildfire hot spots

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2023 1:24 pm
Outpouring of support for first responders in N.S. wildfires
There has been an outpouring of support for crews who have been braving the wildfires in Nova Scotia. From baked goods to raffle tickets, Nova Scotians have been finding ways to express their gratitude and appreciation for the first responders. Skye Bryden-Blom reports.
Nova Scotia firefighters are using helicopters to scan the Shelburne County wildfire and locate hot spots.

Officials with the province’s Department of Natural Resources will be flying over the fire this week in southwest Nova Scotia and using infrared scanners to detect areas where firefighters should be dispatched.

The 235-square-kilometre Barrington Lake wildfire in Shelburne County is no longer growing but is still classified as out of control.

The Department of Natural Resources says estimates for the size of the blaze may fluctuate as firefighters access remote areas on foot and obtain more precise information about the fire.

Fifty-five firefighters from Nova Scotia are fighting the wildfire, along with five from Prince Edward Island, 14 from Newfoundland and Labrador, 17 from the United States and 41 dispatched by the federal government.

Volunteer and municipal firefighters are on call, and air resources include two helicopters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

