Crime

Intoxicated man found with stun gun along trail in Lindsay, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 9:54 am
Police in Lindsay say they located a man with a stun gun along a trail in the town on June 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay say they located a man with a stun gun along a trail in the town on June 10, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
Share

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Lindsay, Ont., say a man was found with a stun gun following an investigation along a trail on Saturday evening.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers said that around 7:15 p.m., a suspicious man was reported walking along a trail in the area of Eglinton Street North and Lindsay Street North.

Police say officers found a man laying alongside the trail in a “highly intoxicated” state.

He was arrested and was found in possession of a stun gun.

The 23-year-old man from Lindsay was charged with possession of a prohibited device and one infraction under the Liquor Licence and Control Act.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 20.

