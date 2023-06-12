Intoxicated man found with stun gun along trail in Lindsay, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., say a man was found with a stun gun following an investigation along a trail on Saturday evening.

Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers said that around 7:15 p.m., a suspicious man was reported walking along a trail in the area of Eglinton Street North and Lindsay Street North.

Police say officers found a man laying alongside the trail in a “highly intoxicated” state.

He was arrested and was found in possession of a stun gun.

The 23-year-old man from Lindsay was charged with possession of a prohibited device and one infraction under the Liquor Licence and Control Act.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 20.