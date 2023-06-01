Peterborough police draw stun gun, deploy K9 to arrest domestic assault suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., drew a stun gun and deployed the canine unit to assist in the arrest of a suspect in a domestic assault incident in the city’s north end Wednesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, at around 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the area of Milroy Drive and Chemong Road.

Officers learned the suspect allegedly assaulted several family members before running behind a shed.

Officers deployed police service dog Gryphon while another officer drew their conducted energy weapon to assist in the arrest.

Police say the man complied with the officers’ demands and he was taken into custody without incident.

The 24-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with four counts of assault with a weapon and one count each of assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a probation order. He was ordered to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, and to not contact or be near the other family members involved in the incident.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.