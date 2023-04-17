Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stun gun, drugs seized during traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 3:28 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man on drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop on April 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man on drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop on April 15, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop on Saturday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers on general patrol conducted a traffic stop in a parking lot in the area of Aylmer and Dublin streets.

Read more: 2 arrested after drugs, loaded handgun seized at Peterborough residence: police

Police determined the driver was currently bound by a probation order not be in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and was under a five-year weapons prohibition order.

A search of the man located a conducted energy weapon, cash, drug paraphernalia and the following drugs:

  • 123 hydromorphine pills
  • 2.3 grams of suspected crystal meth
  • 30.2 grams of suspected Cocaine
  • 56 grams of suspected crack cocaine
Trending Now

The 44-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough later Saturday, police said.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers