Stun gun, drugs seized during traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont.: police

A Peterborough, Ont., man is facing drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop on Saturday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers on general patrol conducted a traffic stop in a parking lot in the area of Aylmer and Dublin streets.

Police determined the driver was currently bound by a probation order not be in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and was under a five-year weapons prohibition order.

A search of the man located a conducted energy weapon, cash, drug paraphernalia and the following drugs:

123 hydromorphine pills

2.3 grams of suspected crystal meth

30.2 grams of suspected Cocaine

56 grams of suspected crack cocaine

The 44-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough later Saturday, police said.