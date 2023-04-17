Menu

Crime

2 arrested after drugs, loaded handgun seized at Peterborough residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 11:09 am
Peterborough police seized a loaded firearm and drugs at a residence. View image in full screen
Peterborough police seized a loaded firearm and drugs at a residence. Peterborough Police Service
Two men face drug and firearm charges following a traffic stop and a search of a residence in Peterborough, Ont., last week.

Peterborough police said that on April 13, members of the drug unit arrested two men, one during a traffic stop near Ravenwood Drive and Melody Crescent and another following the search of a residence in the area of Avery Avenue and Louden Terrace.

At the residence, investigators say they found and seized a loaded handgun, 133.2 grams of cocaine, 1.6 grams of fentanyl, weigh scales, vacuum packaging, multiple cellphones and $2,970 in cash.

A 28-year-old Peterborough man and a 29-year-old Ajax, Ont., man were arrested and each charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The Ajax man was additionally charged with four counts of failure to comply with a release order to not possess any unlawful substances, drug paraphernalia, weapons or more than one cellphone.

Both men were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

Police say the firearm is the third one seized since January 2023.

