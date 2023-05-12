Cobourg police draw stun guns to make arrest at Victoria Park

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police drew their conducted energy weapons to assist in an arrest at Victoria Park in Cobourg, Ont., Thursday evening.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man causing a disturbance at the park.

Police say officers located the suspect who was in an “agitated state” and was yelling at a group of people.

Officers drew and pointed their stun guns in order to make a safe arrest. No gun was deployed.

The 22-year-old Cobourg man was charged with causing a disturbance.

He was released on an undertaking with a future court date in Cobourg.