Crime

Cobourg police draw stun guns to make arrest at Victoria Park

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 12, 2023 2:25 pm
The Cobourg Police Service say officers drew and pointed their conducted energy weapons — but did not deploy them — to assist in an arrest on May 11, 2023. View image in full screen
The Cobourg Police Service say officers drew and pointed their conducted energy weapons — but did not deploy them — to assist in an arrest on May 11, 2023. File / Global News
Police drew their conducted energy weapons to assist in an arrest at Victoria Park in Cobourg, Ont., Thursday evening.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man causing a disturbance at the park.

Police say officers located the suspect who was in an “agitated state” and was yelling at a group of people.

Officers drew and pointed their stun guns in order to make a safe arrest. No gun was deployed.

The 22-year-old Cobourg man was charged with causing a disturbance.

He was released on an undertaking with a future court date in Cobourg.

