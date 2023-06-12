Driver airlifted after crash near Bethany in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a car was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre following a crash in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Sunday afternoon.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP said a single-vehicle crash on Ski Hill Road near the village of Bethany was reported at 1:15 p.m.

Emergency crews located a car which left the roadway and struck a tree.

The lone driver was trapped inside.

The impact of the collision ejected the car’s engine, which could be seen several feet from the vehicle.

A man in his 20s was transported by an Ornge air ambulance to Sunnybrook Hospital with serious injuries, a spokesperson for Ornge told Global News Peterborough.

Ski Hill Road was closed between Fleetwood Road and Lifford Road for just over five hours as police investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.