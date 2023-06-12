Menu

Weather

Heavy rain prompts special weather statements for parts of southern Ontario

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 7:24 am
A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. View image in full screen
A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
Parts of southern Ontario are under a special weather statement due to heavy rain on Monday.

The Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton and Kitchener-Waterloo are among the areas covered by the statement from Environment Canada.

“Rain associated with a low-pressure system will continue to push into the region early this morning and tapering off this afternoon,” the weather agency said Monday.

The weather agency said rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected through Monday morning — when it is expected to be heaviest — into the afternoon hours, with locally higher amounts possible.

Environment Canada said some uncertainty still remains with the exact track of the system, and noted that it may be necessary to issue a rainfall warning.

Further north, in areas north of the GTA up past North Bay, a special weather statement is also in effect warning of heavy rain.

Trending Now

Environment Canada’s statement for those areas warns of similar conditions and rainfall amounts, with a slight difference in timing.

There, the heaviest rainfall is expected Monday afternoon with the system tapering off by Tuesday morning.

