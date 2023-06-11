Woman sent to hospital after Rogers Arena railing collapse at UFC 289

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was sent to hospital after a guard railing collapsed during UFC 289 Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

The collapse happened just as Canadian fighter Mike Malott began his walkout to the cage for his fight.

Videos on social media caught the collapse as it happened. In the videos, around a dozen fans can be seen leaning over the railing as it breaks away, with a couple of staff members directly underneath.

It was first reported by the arena that there were no injuries, but, according to BC Emergency Services, the woman who was sent to the hospital injured her arm in the fall.

Rogers Arena posted a statement on its Twitter page.

“The safety of our fans is our number one priority,” staff wrote. “Our arena staff worked quickly to relocate fans in the affected area. Venue security and staff remained on-site throughout the rest of the evening to ensure everyone’s safety.”

A rope was used to replace the railing, which was removed after the collapse.

Global News has reached out to the City of Vancouver for comment.