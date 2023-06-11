Special air quality statement issued for Calgary, Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s major cities are once again the victim of smoke pollution from wildfires ravaging the central and northern areas of the province.

On Sunday, Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for Edmonton and Calgary, saying wildfire smoke was causing poor air quality and visibility issues.

Environment Canada reminded people to reduce their time outdoors while smoke is in the air and to take care of their health, especially if they have underlying health conditions.

People were encouraged to keep their indoor air clean as well by keeping windows closed, circulating inside air only and changing out air filters.

Major wildfire activity remains in Yellowhead and Brazeau counties, as winds are pushing the smoke south.

On Sunday morning, Calgary’s air quality index rating sat at a nine (out of 10), while Edmonton’s was at seven.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary’s air quality index is expected to improve by nighttime and even further into Monday, whereas Edmonton’s is expected to remain steady, according to Environment Canada.