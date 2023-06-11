Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Special air quality statement issued for Calgary, Edmonton

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted June 11, 2023 1:40 pm
Click to play video: 'The effects poor air quality will have on your health'
The effects poor air quality will have on your health
WATCH: It was a smoky May long weekend for much of Alberta, putting a damper on many weekend activities. On May 21, the province had the worst air quality in the world and with the continued threat of wildfires, it's not expected to slow down anytime soon. Medical Officer of Health for the Edmonton zone Dr. Michael Zakhary joined us on Global News Morning on what to watch for when dealing with poor air quality – May 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s major cities are once again the victim of smoke pollution from wildfires ravaging the central and northern areas of the province.

On Sunday, Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for Edmonton and Calgary, saying wildfire smoke was causing poor air quality and visibility issues.

Environment Canada reminded people to reduce their time outdoors while smoke is in the air and to take care of their health, especially if they have underlying health conditions.

People were encouraged to keep their indoor air clean as well by keeping windows closed, circulating inside air only and changing out air filters.

Major wildfire activity remains in Yellowhead and Brazeau counties, as winds are pushing the smoke south.

On Sunday morning, Calgary’s air quality index rating sat at a nine (out of 10), while Edmonton’s was at seven.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary’s air quality index is expected to improve by nighttime and even further into Monday, whereas Edmonton’s is expected to remain steady, according to Environment Canada.

Click to play video: 'An epidemiologist weighs in on the long term health effects due to wildfire smoke'
An epidemiologist weighs in on the long term health effects due to wildfire smoke
WildfiresAlberta WildfiresAir QualityWildfire SmokeYellowhead CountyEdmonton air qualityCalgary Air QualityAir Quality IndexBrazeau CountySmoke PollutionWildifre smoke
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content