Crime

Stabbing at Whitby, Ont. bar leaves 3 with injuries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 10, 2023 10:21 am
A Durham Police Vehicle is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A Durham Police Vehicle is shown in Bowmanville, Ont., on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Three people have been stabbed and two men are wanted after an overnight incident reported at a bar in Whitby, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said just after midnight on Saturday, officers were called to the Tap and Tankard bar on Brock Street. When they arrived, they found three people with stab wounds.

Two were taken to a trauma centre and are in stable condition, police said. The third sustained minor injuries and is recovering.

Police said a hunt for two male suspects involving a tactical unit and K9 search followed was unsuccessful. Investigators are now appealing for information from the public as the search for the two men, both of whom are believed to be in their 20s.

The first man stands around five-feet, six inches tall and is medium build, police said.

He was seen wearing a New Era Chicago Bears baseball hat with a white logo, black sweater with a logo on the left breast and ripped jeans. He had dark shoes.

The second had a slim build, full build and an earring in his left ear. Police said he was around five-feet, six-inches tall and wore a black cap backwards.

He was also seen wearing a black t-shirt with the word “prescribed” written on it, blue jeans and black shoes. Police said he was missing the lower portion of his left arm.

Police released images of the two men wanted after three people were stabbed in Whitby, Ont. View image in full screen
Police released images of the two men wanted after three people were stabbed in Whitby, Ont. DRP
