N.S. firefighters overwhelmed by outpouring of support from community

There’s been an outpouring of support for crews who have been braving the wildfires in Nova Scotia.

From baked goods to raffle tickets people have been finding ways to express their gratitude and appreciation for the first responders.

“It’s hard to put into words,” says Keith Cuthbertson. “Especially when one of our members lost their home while fighting the fires.”

He’s the volunteer captain at Station 50 in Hammonds Plains. His crew was among the many who rushed to battle the blaze in Tantallon that broke out on May 28 and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents.

View image in full screen Keith Cuthbertson is the volunteer captain at Station 50 in Hammonds Plains. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

Nearly two weeks later, the community continues to show their gratitude.

Walking through Station 50’s doors, one is greeted with a colorful array of cards from children praising the firefighters.

“Thank you for being a very brave hero and saving lives,” says one of the cards. “You’re awesome. (signed) Your very proud student, Bella.”

Community members have also been dropping off baked goods and other items — one even bought them a TV.

Cuthbertson says the Glen Arbour resident wanted to donate cash, but the station couldn’t take it. So they asked what else would help firefighters.

“Our training room could use something better to do our training programs and all the PowerPoints we have to go through as part of our monthly drills,” Cuthbertson said. “The individual went out and purchased a 65-inch TV for us.”

The Nova Scotia Firefighters 50-50 online raffle has also seen a big increase in ticket sales.

“I think Nova Scotians realized this was one way they could support the fire departments directly with what was taking place in Halifax and Shelburne, ” says Andrew Wallis, committee chair of the Amherst Firefighters Association.

“It started to snowball a little bit when they saw how big the prize was, as our draws tend to when they get that large — towards a million dollars.”

Each week, fifty per cent of the jackpot goes to the winner through the fundraiser. The other half goes to fire departments and organizations.

Meanwhile, 94-year-old Winnifred Bowden says she wanted to recognize the hard work on the front lines, so she dropped off a delivery of fresh baked goods to a Halifax station on Friday morning.

“The firemen out there – they would appreciate it if you did something. What can you do,” Bowden asks. “What I did – I made blueberry muffins and lemon loaf.”

Cuthbertson says they’re grateful for the support, but a simple “thank you” is all they need.