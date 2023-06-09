Menu

Canada

Supreme Court mourns former justice Louis LeBel, who served 14 years on highest bench

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2023 1:53 pm
Louis Lebel, of Quebec City, a retired justice of the Supreme Court of Canada and Quebec Court of Appeal, is invested as a Companion of the Order of Canada at ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Lebel, who served 14 years as SCOC justice died at the age of 83. View image in full screen
Louis Lebel, of Quebec City, a retired justice of the Supreme Court of Canada and Quebec Court of Appeal, is invested as a Companion of the Order of Canada at ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Lebel, who served 14 years as SCOC justice died at the age of 83. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press
The Supreme Court of Canada is mourning former justice Louis LeBel after he died Thursday at the age of 83.

Former prime minister Jean Chrétien appointed LeBel to the country’s highest bench in 2000, where he served until his retirement in 2014.

Lebel received degrees from the Collège des Jésuites in Quebec City, Université Laval and the University of Toronto before being appointed to the Quebec Court of Appeal in 1984.

He was considered a leading voice on labour law in Quebec, and his advocacy and writings on worker and union rights continue to be influential.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner said in a statement that LeBel was a man of exemplary collegiality and wisdom whose love for Quebec civil law was unparalleled.

Wagner said LeBel demonstrated the highest regard for the Supreme Court and his legacy will live on in the decisions he wrote on administrative, labour and international law.
