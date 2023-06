Supreme Court mourns former justice Louis LeBel, who served 14 years on highest bench

See more sharing options

The Supreme Court of Canada is mourning former justice Louis LeBel after he died Thursday at the age of 83.

Former prime minister Jean Chrétien appointed LeBel to the country’s highest bench in 2000, where he served until his retirement in 2014.

Lebel received degrees from the Collège des Jésuites in Quebec City, Université Laval and the University of Toronto before being appointed to the Quebec Court of Appeal in 1984.

He was considered a leading voice on labour law in Quebec, and his advocacy and writings on worker and union rights continue to be influential.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner said in a statement that LeBel was a man of exemplary collegiality and wisdom whose love for Quebec civil law was unparalleled.