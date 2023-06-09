Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph driver clocked doing double the speed limit, car impounded

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 9, 2023 11:23 am
Guelph driver clocked doing double the speed limit, car impounded - image View image in full screen
Guelph police / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 21-year-old man from Guelph, Ont., faces charges after a car was taken off the road on Thursday.

Just before 12 p.m., a police officer was conducting speed enforcement on Woolwich Street near Marilyn Drive.

They said a vehicle was then seen driving 84 km/hour in a posted 40 km zone.

He has been charged with speeding and stunt driving.

Investigators said the man’s license was suspended for 30 days and his car was impounded for 14 days.

Click to play video: 'GTA police cracking down on growing issue of stunt driving'
GTA police cracking down on growing issue of stunt driving
Advertisement
More on Crime
Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceSpeedingGuelph crimeDangerous DrivingStunt drivingStunt driving GuelphSpeeding Guelph
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content