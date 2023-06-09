Guelph driver clocked doing double the speed limit, car impounded

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 21-year-old man from Guelph, Ont., faces charges after a car was taken off the road on Thursday.

Just before 12 p.m., a police officer was conducting speed enforcement on Woolwich Street near Marilyn Drive.

They said a vehicle was then seen driving 84 km/hour in a posted 40 km zone.

He has been charged with speeding and stunt driving.

Investigators said the man’s license was suspended for 30 days and his car was impounded for 14 days.