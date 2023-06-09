Lethbridge street reopens after ‘high-risk’ investigation briefly closed block

The 1700 block of 16 Avenue S. was reopened to the public in Lethbridge after being briefly closed Friday morning for a high-risk investigation.
The investigation continues but people can use the area now.
On Friday at around 7:11 a.m., Lethbridge police closed the 1700 block of 16 Avenue S. to conduct a high-risk investigation and asked the public to avoid the area.
Police have not provided details about the investigation or why the street was closed.
