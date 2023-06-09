Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Lethbridge street reopens after ‘high-risk’ investigation briefly closed block

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 11:50 am
A photo of the high risk investigation taking place in the 1700 block and 16 ave. in Lethbridge on Friday June 9. View image in full screen
A photo of the high-risk investigation taking place in the 1700 block and 16 Avenue in Lethbridge on Friday June 9. Global News
The 1700 block of 16 Avenue S. was reopened to the public in Lethbridge after being briefly closed Friday morning for a high-risk investigation.

The investigation continues but people can use the area now.

A photo of the high risk investigation taking place in the 1700 block and 16 ave. in Lethbridge on Friday June 9. View image in full screen
A photo of the high risk investigation taking place in the 1700 block and 16 ave. in Lethbridge on Friday June 9. Global News

On Friday at around 7:11 a.m., Lethbridge police closed the 1700 block of 16 Avenue S. to conduct a high-risk investigation and asked the public to avoid the area.

Police have not provided details about the investigation or why the street was closed.

