Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, June 9

The Northern Pikes release a new album, Jay Semko performs Girl with a Problem and perennials with Dutch Growers in Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, June 9, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The Northern Pikes release 10th studio album, Time to Time

The Northern Pikes first started playing music back in 1984 and have since recorded one platinum album, four gold LPs and four hit singles.

Now the Northern Pikes are releasing their 10th studio album, Time to Time, including reimagined versions of Girl with a Problem and the acoustically revisited top 20 classic single Kiss Me You Fool.

Singer and songwriter Jay Semko discusses the inspiration behind the new record, being back in the recording studio and how his approach to music has changed.

Jay Semko performs Girl with a Problem

The Northern Pikes have released their 10th studio album, Time to Time.

Pikes singer and songwriter Jay Semko performs an acoustic version of Girl with a Problem, one of the reimaged versions of their classic hits on the record.

Getting the most out of perennials: Garden Tips

Perennials can give gardens and yards colour and texture all season long.

They give continuous bloom and act as pollinators for the yard.

Jill Vanduyvendyk from Dutch Growers looks at how to get the most out of perennials in Garden Tips.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, June 9

There is an air quality statement for parts of Saskatchewan. Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Friday, June 9, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.