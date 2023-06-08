Menu

Crime

Wascana pool closes on opening day after bear spray incident: Regina Police

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 8:21 pm
Regina police car
At approximately 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to 2400 Wascana Drive (Wascana Pool) for a report of a weapons incident. File/ Global News
Just hours after the new Wascana Pool opened for the season, the pool was forced to close after a bear spray incident.

Around 2:10 p.m., Regina Police were called to the pool after a report of a weapons incident. When they got there, police said they found upwards of 200 people who were suffering from the effects of bear spray.

Witnesses told the officers that a group of four to five suspects wearing balaclavas and other face coverings entered the facility and began to discharge a can of bear spray.

Witnesses describe the suspects as males who are approximately 13-16 years old.

The Regina Police patrol unit, canine unit, and officers from the investigative services unit are investigating.

In a statement from the City of Regina, they say police responded to an incident involving an altercation in a changeroom. The pool was closed for the rest of the day.

The pool will re-open on Friday, but increased security measures, including having security guards on site, will be implemented, the city said.

Wascana Pool in Regina reopens to the public with new features
