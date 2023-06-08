Search underway for hiker missing near Lions Bay

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple search and rescue teams were deployed to the mountains near Lions Bay north of Vancouver on Thursday in an effort to find a missing hiker.

Michael Tu was reported missing Wednesday after he failed to return from a hike on Mount Harvey.

View image in full screen Multiple search teams are in the mountains over Lions Bay searching for Michael Tu. Submitted

Martin Colwell with Lions Bay Search and Rescue said crews got the call at about 2 a.m.

“We got a helicopter at first light and moved a lot of teams into the field to try and search all the high ground in that area,” he said.

“So far we’ve been unsuccessful, we haven’t found any clues.”

Colwell said Tu was known to have made it to the summit of Mount Harvey around 11 a.m. on Wednesday and was due back down in the afternoon.

His brother tried unsuccessfully to contact him around 4 p.m., and it appears Tu’s phone is turned off, Colwell added.

Tu’s vehicle remains in the trailhead parking lot and appears untouched, he added.

“He is fairly new to the sport, but he’s got very good gear, he’s very well organized, he keeps very good track of all the (hikes) he goes on, he puts them on social media,” he said. “So he seems to be a careful and well-organized person with good equipment.”

Search teams from Lions Bay, Squamish and Coquitlam have been deployed to aid in the hunt.

The 29-year-old is believed to be wearing dark pants and a red-burgundy jacket.

Anyone who saw him in the Mount Harvey area is asked to contact the RCMP.