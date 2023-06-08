Menu

Canada

Arrests made, charges laid after Vegreville RCMP execute search warrant

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 5:04 pm
The search recovered methamphetamine and approximately $7,000.00 in stolen property View image in full screen
The search recovered methamphetamine and thousands in stolen property. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vegreville RCMP has charged four people, after they executed two search warrants on two separate properties in the Town of Vegreville, Alta., in relation to stolen property.

On June 6, RCMP found methamphetamine and $7,000.00 in stolen property linked to numerous investigations in the Vegreville area. As a result, four residents of Vegreville were arrested and charged.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police issue warrants for 3 people after 11 firearms seized'
Edmonton police issue warrants for 3 people after 11 firearms seized

Brendan Leid, 40, has been charged with break and enter into a residence, theft over $5,000.00, mischief, possession of stolen property over $5,000.00, breach of a release order and five counts of breaches of probation order.

Amanda Hawke, 41, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.00, and breach of a court order (x2)

Curtis Spencer, 43, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.00, break and enter into a residence and theft over $5,000.00.

Clayton Males, 26, was charged with escaping lawful custody, break and enter into a residence and theft over $5,000.00.

Click to play video: 'Opioid crisis in Edmonton is getting deadlier'
Opioid crisis in Edmonton is getting deadlier

Brendan Lebid and Amanda Hawke remain in custody and have a court date on June 12. Curtis Spencer was released a $150 Promise to Pay, and Clayton Males was released on $50.00 cash.

Both are due to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Vegreville on June 26.

Related News
