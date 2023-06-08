Arrests made, charges laid after Vegreville RCMP execute search warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Vegreville RCMP has charged four people, after they executed two search warrants on two separate properties in the Town of Vegreville, Alta., in relation to stolen property.

On June 6, RCMP found methamphetamine and $7,000.00 in stolen property linked to numerous investigations in the Vegreville area. As a result, four residents of Vegreville were arrested and charged.

Brendan Leid, 40, has been charged with break and enter into a residence, theft over $5,000.00, mischief, possession of stolen property over $5,000.00, breach of a release order and five counts of breaches of probation order.

Amanda Hawke, 41, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.00, and breach of a court order (x2)

Curtis Spencer, 43, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.00, break and enter into a residence and theft over $5,000.00.

Clayton Males, 26, was charged with escaping lawful custody, break and enter into a residence and theft over $5,000.00.

Brendan Lebid and Amanda Hawke remain in custody and have a court date on June 12. Curtis Spencer was released a $150 Promise to Pay, and Clayton Males was released on $50.00 cash.

Both are due to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Vegreville on June 26.