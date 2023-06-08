Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Suspect in fatal Whyte Avenue shooting arrested and charged in Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 2:08 pm
Edmonton police concerned over rising in shootings
WATCH: Edmonton police are voicing concern over the rise of shootings so far this year. Police say shootings in the city have risen by 45 per cent during the first three months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 – Apr 17, 2023
Edmonton police said the suspect in a deadly 2021 Whyte Avenue shooting was arrested Wednesday after turning himself in to police.

Dylan Furaha-Inkindi, 25, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the Oct. 3, 2021, killing of Tanraj Deogen, was charged with second-degree murder.

Police are still looking for a possible witness. He was seen wearing a jacket with a photo of what appears to be rapper Post Malone.

Anyone with information about the witness’ identity is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Photo taken the night of October 3, 2021 of a possible witness of a homicide, wearing a jacket that appears to have rapper Post Malone on the back.
Photo taken the night of October 3, 2021, of a possible witness of a homicide, wearing a jacket that appears to have rapper Post Malone on the back.

Police were called to a shooting near 81 Avenue and 104 Street at 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

They found the victim, 24-year-old Deogen, on the street and tried to save his life but he died at the scene.

An autopsy confirmed he died from a gunshot wound and determined his death to be a homicide.

Edmonton Police Service releases plan to address gangs and gun violence
Edmonton crimeGun ViolenceCanada-Wide WarrantWhyte AvenueEdmonton shootingWhyte AveEdmonton murderWhyte Ave shootingpost malone shirt
