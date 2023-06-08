Suspect in fatal Whyte Avenue shooting arrested and charged in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police said the suspect in a deadly 2021 Whyte Avenue shooting was arrested Wednesday after turning himself in to police.

Dylan Furaha-Inkindi, 25, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for the Oct. 3, 2021, killing of Tanraj Deogen, was charged with second-degree murder.

Police are still looking for a possible witness. He was seen wearing a jacket with a photo of what appears to be rapper Post Malone.

Anyone with information about the witness’ identity is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Photo taken the night of October 3, 2021, of a possible witness of a homicide, wearing a jacket that appears to have rapper Post Malone on the back.

Police were called to a shooting near 81 Avenue and 104 Street at 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

They found the victim, 24-year-old Deogen, on the street and tried to save his life but he died at the scene.

An autopsy confirmed he died from a gunshot wound and determined his death to be a homicide.