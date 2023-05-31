Menu

Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in 2021 Whyte Avenue homicide: EPS

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted May 31, 2023 2:40 pm
Dylan Furaha-Inkindi, 25, is wanted by Edmonton police on a Canada-wide warrant for murder. View image in full screen
Dylan Furaha-Inkindi, 25, is wanted by Edmonton police on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a homicide. Edmonton Police Service
Edmonton police are searching for a witness and issued a Canada-wide warrant for the suspect in a fatal shooting on Whyte Avenue in 2021.

At around 2 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, police responded to complaints of a shooting on Whyte Avenue. Officers found the 24-year-old victim, Tanraj Deogen. Life-saving measures were attempted but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy confirmed that Deogen was shot and deemed the death a homicide.

A Canadian-wide warrant was issued Wednesday for the suspect, Dylan Furaha-Inkindi, 25. Police say he could be armed and dangerous and to not approach him if seen.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a possible witness to this case. He was seen wearing a jacket with a photo of what appears to be rapper Post Malone.

Photo taken the night of October 3, 2021 of a possible witness of a homicide, wearing a jacket that appears to have rapper Post Malone on the back.
Photo taken the night of Oct. 3, 2021 of a possible witness of a homicide, wearing a jacket that appears to have rapper Post Malone on the back. COURTESY: Edmonton Police Services.

If anyone has any information related to this case, please contact the Edmonton Police Service at (780) 423-4567 or if someone wishes to remain anonymous they can contact Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
ShootingHomicideedmonton police serviceEdmonton crimeEdmonton homicideCanada-Wide WarrantWhyte AvenueEdmonton shootingWitnessWhyte AveDylan Furaha-InkindiTanraj DeogenWhye ave shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

