Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in 2021 Whyte Avenue homicide: EPS

Edmonton police are searching for a witness and issued a Canada-wide warrant for the suspect in a fatal shooting on Whyte Avenue in 2021.
At around 2 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, police responded to complaints of a shooting on Whyte Avenue. Officers found the 24-year-old victim, Tanraj Deogen. Life-saving measures were attempted but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy confirmed that Deogen was shot and deemed the death a homicide.
A Canadian-wide warrant was issued Wednesday for the suspect, Dylan Furaha-Inkindi, 25. Police say he could be armed and dangerous and to not approach him if seen.
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a possible witness to this case. He was seen wearing a jacket with a photo of what appears to be rapper Post Malone.
If anyone has any information related to this case, please contact the Edmonton Police Service at (780) 423-4567 or if someone wishes to remain anonymous they can contact Crime Stoppers.
Comments