140kg of New Zealand-bound meth busted at B.C. port

Canadian border officials say they recently intercepted a shipment of 140 kg (more than 300 pounds) of methamphetamine being smuggled out of the country at a B.C. port.

In a media release, the Canada Border Services Agency said the officers made the bust on March 30 at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility.

CBSA officers were tipped off about the shipment with intelligence from police and customs officials in New Zealand.

It said officers inspected a container believed to be destined for the Commonwealth country with the help of a drug detecting dog, and found a “white, crystal-like substance” hidden in a piece of machinery.

Tests later confirmed the substance was methamphetamine.

The CBSA has since referred the case to the RCMP.

