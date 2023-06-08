Only 45% of B.C. homes hit by fires had working smoke alarms: report

Send this page to someone via email

Only 45 per cent of B.C. homes that were involved in fires in 2022 had working smoke alarms, according to a report.

The lack of working fire alarms in B.C. homes is the focus of a new provincial government campaign announced Thursday morning.

0:23 Woman killed in North Vancouver fire

The B.C. government said it will be allocating $1.6 million for the new campaign, which will help educate community members about proper smoke-alarm use and reduce fire risks. The campaign is a partnership between the province and BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are taking action to overturn the alarming trend of increasing fire-related deaths in our province,“ said Mike Farnworth, B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“Once a fire starts, people have very little time to get out of their homes safely, making a working smoke alarm a critical tool for saving lives. I’m urging everyone to test their smoke alarms at least once every six months to keep their home and family safe.“

1:52 Senior dies in New Year’s Eve house fire in East Vancouver

In 2022, according to the annual report done by the Office of the Fire Commissioner, there were 9,087 fires that resulted in 212 injuries and 86 deaths.

The province has also partnered with Statistics Canada to create a Community Fire-Risk Reduction Dashboard. The dashboard will provide statistical and geographical information to help B.C.’s fire services identify areas of greatest risk.

Story continues below advertisement

“͞The dashboard combined with the smoke alarm and social-marketing campaign will not only help prevent fires but, more importantly, prevent injuries and save lives,” said Brian Godlonton, B.C.͛s fire commissioner.

The dashboard and fire information provided by Statistics Canada will be used to develop the smoke-alarm campaign which will be in operation by the fall.