Bus fire in Chilliwack closes roads and cuts power to thousands

A bus and structure fire on Vedder Mountain Road in Chilliwack, B.C., shut down the area Thursday morning.
Almost 2,500 BC Hydro customers were without power due to the fire.
According to the City of Chilliwack, the fire is now largely contained and luckily does not appear to have spread to the nearby forested area.
There have been no injuries reported, the city confirmed.
BC’s Wildfire Service is monitoring the situation.
Out-of-control fire near Port Alberni shutters lane of traffic
Conditions across B.C. remain dry and wildfire officials are reminding everyone to be careful as fires can break out very easily.
