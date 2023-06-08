Bus fire in Chilliwack closes roads and cuts power to thousands

Send this page to someone via email

A bus and structure fire on Vedder Mountain Road in Chilliwack, B.C., shut down the area Thursday morning.

Almost 2,500 BC Hydro customers were without power due to the fire.

According to the City of Chilliwack, the fire is now largely contained and luckily does not appear to have spread to the nearby forested area.

There have been no injuries reported, the city confirmed.

BC’s Wildfire Service is monitoring the situation.

Road closure: Chilliwack RCMP and Chilliwack Fire Dept are currently on scene to a vehicle fire in the 44400 blk of Vedder Mountain Rd which will be closed to all traffic until the fire is extinguished. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/sxR5IJY1tD — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) June 8, 2023

Conditions across B.C. remain dry and wildfire officials are reminding everyone to be careful as fires can break out very easily.

More to come…