Fire

Bus fire in Chilliwack closes roads and cuts power to thousands

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 2:10 pm
Growing concerns about increasing fire risk in B.C.
WATCH: With hot, dry weather in the forecast for the coming days, British Columbians are being warned to be extremely careful outdoors so as not to spark new fires.
A bus and structure fire on Vedder Mountain Road in Chilliwack, B.C., shut down the area Thursday morning.

Almost 2,500 BC Hydro customers were without power due to the fire.

According to the City of Chilliwack, the fire is now largely contained and luckily does not appear to have spread to the nearby forested area.

There have been no injuries reported, the city confirmed.

BC’s Wildfire Service is monitoring the situation.

Out-of-control fire near Port Alberni shutters lane of traffic

Conditions across B.C. remain dry and wildfire officials are reminding everyone to be careful as fires can break out very easily.

More to come…

