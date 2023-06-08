Menu

Fire

Fight continues against wildfires in hard-hit northern Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2023 11:42 am
Quebec wildfires: Number of evacuees keeps climbing
Forest fires are still raging uncontrollably in the north. Quebec has ordered more evacuations and it's likely more people will be asked to pack their bags and leave their homes for safety. Authorities fear that by the end of Wednesday, more than 11,000 residents will be displaced. As Global's Gloria Henriquez, there are concerns that more resources are needed to tackle all the fires in what officials call the worst season on record.
Quebec’s wildfire fight is focused in the province’s northern region where flames have reached the doorstep of a municipality of roughly 800 people Thursday.

Authorities say a wildfire is within 500 metres of Normétal, Que., located 720 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency says it is confident the small community can be protected and that winds in the region are less strong than feared.

Agency spokeswoman Karine Pelletier says the government is also focusing efforts on Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Que., a northern municipality where 2,100 people were evacuated and where two separate large fires could merge.

There’s another fire near the northern communities of Chibougamau and Mistissini.

The forest fire agency — Société de protection des forêts contre le feu — says there are 150 active fires in the province and that so far more than 639,000 hectares have burned, representing the worst fire season on record.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

