Fight continues against wildfires in hard-hit northern Quebec

Quebec’s wildfire fight is focused in the province’s northern region where flames have reached the doorstep of a municipality of roughly 800 people Thursday.

Authorities say a wildfire is within 500 metres of Normétal, Que., located 720 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency says it is confident the small community can be protected and that winds in the region are less strong than feared.

Agency spokeswoman Karine Pelletier says the government is also focusing efforts on Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Que., a northern municipality where 2,100 people were evacuated and where two separate large fires could merge.

There’s another fire near the northern communities of Chibougamau and Mistissini.

The forest fire agency — Société de protection des forêts contre le feu — says there are 150 active fires in the province and that so far more than 639,000 hectares have burned, representing the worst fire season on record.