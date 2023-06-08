New ferry from Nanaimo to downtown Vancouver releases schedule, pricing

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s newest ferry service, which will transport passengers between Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver, has released more information Thursday.

Hullo Ferries will be providing a new 70-minute passenger-only ride, expected to begin in early August.

The route will feature two “high-speed catamarans” that are on their way to B.C. after being completed in Vietnam.

BC's newest private passenger ferry service @hulloferries releases price & schedule info on its 70-minute Aug sailings from #Vancouver to #Nanaimo. First sailing departs Nanaimo at 6am, last sailing leaves Vancouver at 930pm. One-way fares from $39.99 to $59.99. @GlobalBC @CKNW pic.twitter.com/wt4GOzsekh — John Streit 🎙️ (@johnrstreit) June 8, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“Hullo will offer a robust summer schedule starting with up to seven roundtrip sailings with the first sailing departing Nanaimo at 6:00 a.m., and the last sailing leaving Vancouver at 9:30 p.m. nightly (or later, subject to special events and occasions),” staff said in an email.

“Guests will be able to reserve seats across three service tiers – Comfort ($39.99), Premium ($49.99), and Business ($59.99), each catering to various guests’ needs.”

Each catamaran has room for 354 passengers.

0:38 BC Ferries seeks input on all-you-can-eat buffet replacement

Back in April, Vancouver Island Ferry Co., which operates Hullo Ferries, said it was beginning construction at the Nanaimo Port Authority terminal to add 400 parking stalls, EV charging stations, connected travel options and a guest welcome centre to accompany the new ferry service.

“After carefully listening to the needs and expectations of British Columbians, we are thrilled to provide a service that strengthens connections between friends and family on both sides of the Georgia Strait,” said Alastair Caddick, CEO of Vancouver Island Ferry Co.

Story continues below advertisement

Passengers will board and depart from two terminals — the Nanaimo Port Authority (100 Port Dr.) and the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre at Burrard Landing (1055 Canada Place).