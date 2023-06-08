Menu

Headline link
Canada

New ferry from Nanaimo to downtown Vancouver releases schedule, pricing

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 8, 2023 11:15 am
New passenger ferry to launch service between Vancouver and Nanaimo
A new service is launching a 70-minute passenger ferry trip between downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo starting late this summer. Kylie Stanton reports – Apr 19, 2023
B.C.’s newest ferry service, which will transport passengers between Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver, has released more information Thursday.

Hullo Ferries will be providing a new 70-minute passenger-only ride, expected to begin in early August.

The route will feature two “high-speed catamarans” that are on their way to B.C. after being completed in Vietnam.

“Hullo will offer a robust summer schedule starting with up to seven roundtrip sailings with the first sailing departing Nanaimo at 6:00 a.m., and the last sailing leaving Vancouver at 9:30 p.m. nightly (or later, subject to special events and occasions),” staff said in an email.

“Guests will be able to reserve seats across three service tiers – Comfort ($39.99), Premium ($49.99), and Business ($59.99), each catering to various guests’ needs.”

Each catamaran has room for 354 passengers.

Back in April, Vancouver Island Ferry Co., which operates Hullo Ferries, said it was beginning construction at the Nanaimo Port Authority terminal to add 400 parking stalls, EV charging stations, connected travel options and a guest welcome centre to accompany the new ferry service.

“After carefully listening to the needs and expectations of British Columbians, we are thrilled to provide a service that strengthens connections between friends and family on both sides of the Georgia Strait,” said Alastair Caddick, CEO of  Vancouver Island Ferry Co.

Passengers will board and depart from two terminals — the Nanaimo Port Authority (100 Port Dr.) and the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre at Burrard Landing (1055 Canada Place).

