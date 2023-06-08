Man attacked with baseball bat and knife in downtown assault: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Londoners were arrested early Wednesday in connection with an assault on Richmond Street.

Police say a man left an apartment building in the 300-block of Richmond Street around 3 a.m. when an unknown male began to physically assault him with a baseball bat.

Investigators say a woman left the apartment building while the assault was taking place and cut the victim with a knife.

A citizen witnessed the assaults and contacted police. Police say the entire incident was captured on video surveillance.

The victim and suspects were not known to each other.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found the two attackers, arrested them without incident, and seized a baseball bat and a knife.

A 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from London, have been jointly charged with assault with a weapon.

Both are expected to appear in court in July.