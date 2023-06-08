Donald Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents case

Former U.S. president Donald Trump has reportedly been indicted over his alleged mishandling and withholding of classified documents and obstructing law enforcement efforts to retrieve them, according to multiple major U.S. media outlets and a post from Trump on social media.

The reported development would serve the apparent frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination another legal blow.

News of the indictment, which would be the first federal charges ever laid against a former or current U.S. president, was reported by multiple U.S. outlets including the New York Times, CNN, ABC News and the Washington Post, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Justice Department did not immediately comment on the reports. Global News has not independently confirmed the reported indictment but has contacted the department.

Trump himself announced the indictment on his Truth Social platform, adding he is being summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been indicted, seemingly over the Boxes hoax,” he wrote in a multiple-post statement.

“”I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States. … I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

The charges stem from a Justice Department special counsel investigation that included two separate grand juries — one in Washington, the other in Florida — that spent weeks hearing testimony and reviewing evidence.

Special counsel Jack Smith was tasked by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November with overseeing the investigation, which spilled into public view in August 2022 when FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and seized several boxes of material from Trump’s time in the White House.

But efforts to retrieve the documents from Trump began much earlier, in May 2021, when the National Archives and Records Administration — the agency tasked with preserving government and historical records in the U.S. — first realized they were missing.

While Trump’s lawyers returned some of the materials being sought, the FBI issued a subpoena in May 2022 for classified records at the property. After coming to suspect that Trump and his representatives had still not returned all the documents, they returned in August with a search warrant and recovered an additional 100 with classification markings.

The investigation has focused not only on the possession of classified documents, including at the top-secret level, but also on the refusal of Trump to return the records when asked, and on possible obstruction. Among the allegations are that Trump’s lawyers and staff moved documents between rooms at Mar-a-Lago and falsely stated to federal officials that no more sought-after materials were at the estate.

Trump has maintained his innocence in the case, falsely claiming he was allowed to declassify and remove records from the White House at will under the Presidential Records Act and that he cooperated with officials in the investigation.

“How can DOJ charge me, who did nothing wrong,” he wrote on social media this week. “The greatest witch hunt of all time!”

Trump is already the first U.S. president past or present ever to face criminal charges, having pleaded not guilty in April to 34 felony charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney of falsifying business records relating to hush money paid to a porn star before his election in 2016.

Rather than hurting his re-election bid, that indictment has only fuelled support in both fundraising and polling. He raised over US$15 million in total campaign contributions in the two weeks after he was arraigned in Manhattan, and his polling average in the Republican primary is more than twice that of his closest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump’s trial in the hush money case is set to begin in March 2024 in Manhattan.

The documents investigation has seen Trump’s legal team seek to delay the work of federal prosecutors in the weeks following the raid, pushing for an independent arbiter to review what documents could be reviewed and seeking the return of other seized materials they argued were personal in nature.

The so-called special master’s appointment and powers were later scuttled by federal judges, allowing prosecutors unfettered access.

The case intensified in recent weeks as Trump’s lawyers met with Smith’s team of prosecutors at the U.S. Justice Department headquarters in Washington to argue against indicting their client.

A variety of witnesses, including lawyers for Trump, close aides to the former president and officials with the Trump Organization, have appeared over the past year before the grand jury in Washington.

The existence of the second, separate grand jury in Florida, which has heard from Trump aids and employees at Mar-a-Lago, added a new wrinkle in the case and foretold that charges would be brought in Florida — where the documents were taken after Trump left the White House and where multiple acts of alleged obstruction have occurred — rather than Washington.

In addition, several media reports Wednesday evening, including Reuters, said prosecutors had recently issued the Trump legal team a letter indicating the former president was a target of the investigation, which is often but not always a precursor to criminal charges. The existence of the letter was not confirmed by Global News.

Beyond the Mar-a-Lago investigation, another probe in Washington also conducted by Smith centres on efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

—with files from the Associated Press and Reuters