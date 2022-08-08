Menu

World

Trump says FBI has executed search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 7:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Donald Trump teases 2nd presidential run, could announce ahead of critical midterms' Donald Trump teases 2nd presidential run, could announce ahead of critical midterms
WATCH: Donald Trump teases 2nd presidential run, could announce ahead of critical midterms – Jul 30, 2022

FBI agents on Monday executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and home in Palm Beach, Florida, according to a statement from the former U.S. president.

Trump said in a statement released to reporters and posted on his Truth Social social media platform that his “beautiful home” was “under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

“They even broke into my safe!” the statement read.

The presence of the FBI agents at Mar-a-Lago was first reported by Florida Politics, citing unnamed sources.

Read more: Jan. 6 hearings: Here’s what we’ve learned about the U.S. Capitol attack so far

It was not immediately clear what the agents were looking for or if they removed any materials from Mar-a-Lago, the resort Trump has called his home and political headquarters since leaving the White House in 2021.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not return messages seeking comment Monday evening.

Widespread efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden are currently being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice. Trump’s own actions during that period have reportedly become of interest to prosecutors and at least one grand jury tasked with determining potential criminal charges.

His conduct in the aftermath of the election has also been a primary focus of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'What’s ahead for the Jan. 6 hearings when they resume in September?' What’s ahead for the Jan. 6 hearings when they resume in September?
What’s ahead for the Jan. 6 hearings when they resume in September? – Jul 22, 2022
