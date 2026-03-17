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U.S. News

Pam Bondi faces April deposition over handling of Jeffrey Epstein case

By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press
Posted March 17, 2026 4:23 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Massive failure’: Massie clashes with Bondi over Epstein files redactions'
‘Massive failure’: Massie clashes with Bondi over Epstein files redactions
RELATED: 'Massive failure': Massie clashes with Bondi over Epstein files redactions – Feb 11, 2026
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U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was subpoenaed Tuesday to answer questions from Congress about the Justice Department’s sex trafficking investigation of Jeffrey Epstein and the agency’s handling of millions of files related to the disgraced financier.

Bondi was ordered to appear for a deposition on April 14 by the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform after a vote earlier this month that was supported by five Republicans.

The Justice Department’s failure to fend off the subpoena from the Republican-led committee underscores widespread discontent among President Donald Trump’s own base over Bondi’s management of the review and release of a trove of documents from the criminal investigation into Epstein.

“The Committee has questions regarding the Department of Justice’s handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates and its compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act,” Rep. James Comer, the Republican chairman, said in a letter to Bondi.

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“As Attorney General, you are directly responsible for overseeing the Department’s collection, review, and determinations regarding the release of files pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the Committee therefore believes that you possess valuable insight into these efforts,” he wrote.

Click to play video: '‘That will be your legacy’: Raskin accuses Bondi of ‘coddling perpetrators’ in Epstein files release'
‘That will be your legacy’: Raskin accuses Bondi of ‘coddling perpetrators’ in Epstein files release

The department on Tuesday called the subpoena “completely unnecessary.” Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche were expected to provide a private briefing Wednesday to members of the committee.

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“Lawmakers have been invited to view the unredacted files for themselves at the Department of Justice, and the Attorney General has always made herself available to speak directly with members of Congress,” the department said in a statement. The agency said it looks forward to “continuing to provide policymakers with the facts.”

The Trump administration has faced constant political headaches since the rollout of the files began in December, with critics accusing the department of hiding certain documents and over-redacting files. In other cases, victims have slammed the department for sloppy redactions that revealed their sensitive information.

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The Justice Department has fiercely defended its handling of the Epstein files, saying it worked as quickly and diligently as possible to review and release millions of documents required under the law. The department has denied any accusations that it used redactions to protect certain people or improperly withheld certain materials. And it has said it immediately worked to fix any redaction errors raised by victims.

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