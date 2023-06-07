Sask. agri-food exports up 75% in first quarter

Send this page to someone via email

According to the Government of Saskatchewan, the first quarter of 2023 was record-setting for Saskatchewan agri-food exports.

In a news release, the province said exports were up 75 per cent in Q1, to an estimated $6 billion. Canola oil, canola seed, non-durum wheat, and lentils are the leading agri-food exports.

“High agri-food prices, in some cases by as much as 100 per cent relative to 2021, and increased supply are fueling the growth in export volume and value for the first three months in 2023,” the province said in a release.

“Crop production in Saskatchewan rebounded from the 2021 drought thereby doubling the volume of Saskatchewan exports for the first three months of 2023.”

In 2022, Saskatchewan set a record with $18.5 billion in agri-food exports. The provincial government has set a goal of reaching $20 billion in those exports by 2030.