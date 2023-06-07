Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sask. agri-food exports up 75% in first quarter

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 8:26 pm
Pumpjacks draw oil out of the ground in a canola field. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Pumpjacks draw oil out of the ground in a canola field. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

According to the Government of Saskatchewan, the first quarter of 2023 was record-setting for Saskatchewan agri-food exports.

In a news release, the province said exports were up 75 per cent in Q1, to an estimated $6 billion. Canola oil, canola seed, non-durum wheat, and lentils are the leading agri-food exports.

“High agri-food prices, in some cases by as much as 100 per cent relative to 2021, and increased supply are fueling the growth in export volume and value for the first three months in 2023,” the province said in a release.

“Crop production in Saskatchewan rebounded from the 2021 drought thereby doubling the volume of Saskatchewan exports for the first three months of 2023.”

In 2022, Saskatchewan set a record with $18.5 billion in agri-food exports. The provincial government has set a goal of reaching $20 billion in those exports by 2030.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta agriculture and agri-food sector sees record year'
Alberta agriculture and agri-food sector sees record year
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsAgricultureGovernment of SaskatchewanFarmersCrop ReportGrainSaskatchewan producersAgri-FoodCanola OilSaskatchewan ExportsCanola Seedcrop exports
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content