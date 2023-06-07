Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health

Quebec expands law for medically-assisted deaths, allows early requests for procedure

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2023 6:49 pm
A patient has his hand held at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Monday, May 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A patient has his hand held at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Monday, May 3, 2021. David Joles-Star Tribune via AP/The Canadian Press
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec has adopted a new law that expands access to medical aid in dying and allows early requests for the procedure.

The law adopted Wednesday permits people with a serious and incurable disease, such as Alzheimer’s, to apply for a doctor-assisted death before their condition deteriorates and prevents them from consenting to one.

Bill 11 also grants access to the procedure to people with a severe physical impairment resulting in a significant and persistent disability.

Quebec contemplates giving Alzheimer’s patients advance consent for medical aid in dying
A previous version of the bill had allowed people with “neuromotor” diseases to apply for medical aid in dying, but the government removed that language from the legislation.

Medical experts had testified before the legislature that the word neuromotor — pertaining to diseases affecting muscles and the nervous system — was too broad.

The new law also allows Quebecers to receive a doctor-assisted death in places other than hospitals, such as funeral homes and long-term care facilities.

Quebec politicsQuebec healthAlzheimer'sAssisted DyingMAIDMedical aid in dyingQuebec assisted dying lawsQuebec Bill 11MAID early requests
© 2023 The Canadian Press

