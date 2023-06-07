SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Fires in Fraser Valley prompt air quality advisory for parts of Lower Mainland

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 5:46 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Afternoon Weather Wednesday June 7'
BC Afternoon Weather Wednesday June 7
The afternoon weather forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia for Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

People living in parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are being warned of poor air quality due to wildfire smoke and pollution.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District issued the air quality advisory Wednesday afternoon, warning of high concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and ground-level ozone.

Click to play video: '‘My throat’s burning’: Canada’s wildfires put millions under air quality advisories'
‘My throat’s burning’: Canada’s wildfires put millions under air quality advisories

“Two out-of-control wildfires burning near Harrison Lake are producing considerable smoke that is contributing to degraded air quality and hazy conditions,” the district said in the advisory.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Wildfire Service is currently responding to the Chehalis River fire and the Staitu Creek fire, both burning in the mountain foothills northeast of Agassiz.

“Hot and sunny weather in combination with local emissions and wildfire smoke has resulted in elevated levels of ground-level ozone,” the advisory adds.

The advisory covers Metro Vancouver’s northeast and southeast, along with the central and eastern Fraser Valley.

You can see up to date air quality ratings for the Lower Mainland here.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Trudeau addresses air quality advisories amid Canadian wildfires, acknowledges kids’ health'
Trudeau addresses air quality advisories amid Canadian wildfires, acknowledges kids’ health

Officials are urging people to cut back on outdoor physical activity while the advisory is in effect.

They say people with underlying health conditions including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart or lung disease, along with pregnant people, children and seniors, are at a higher risk.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone showing symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath or coughing and wheezing should seek medical attention, or call 9-1-1 if it is a medical emergency.

More on Science and Tech
WildfireBC WildfireMetro VancouverAir QualityFraser ValleyAir Quality AdvisoryAir Quality Health IndexAdvisoryFraser Valley Firesbc widlifres
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content