Fires in Fraser Valley prompt air quality advisory for parts of Lower Mainland

Send this page to someone via email

People living in parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are being warned of poor air quality due to wildfire smoke and pollution.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District issued the air quality advisory Wednesday afternoon, warning of high concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and ground-level ozone.

3:27 ‘My throat’s burning’: Canada’s wildfires put millions under air quality advisories

“Two out-of-control wildfires burning near Harrison Lake are producing considerable smoke that is contributing to degraded air quality and hazy conditions,” the district said in the advisory.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Wildfire Service is currently responding to the Chehalis River fire and the Staitu Creek fire, both burning in the mountain foothills northeast of Agassiz.

“Hot and sunny weather in combination with local emissions and wildfire smoke has resulted in elevated levels of ground-level ozone,” the advisory adds.

The advisory covers Metro Vancouver’s northeast and southeast, along with the central and eastern Fraser Valley.

You can see up to date air quality ratings for the Lower Mainland here.

0:50 Trudeau addresses air quality advisories amid Canadian wildfires, acknowledges kids’ health

Officials are urging people to cut back on outdoor physical activity while the advisory is in effect.

They say people with underlying health conditions including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart or lung disease, along with pregnant people, children and seniors, are at a higher risk.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone showing symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath or coughing and wheezing should seek medical attention, or call 9-1-1 if it is a medical emergency.