Fire bans, cancelled recreation across Hamilton and Niagara due to air quality

Send this page to someone via email

Several Hamilton-area and Niagara Region municipalities issued open-fire bans and cancelled some recreation Wednesday due to conditions exacerbated by wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.

Hamilton has suspended its approved open-air burning permits until further notice as officials seek to “eliminate additional smoke generation” negatively impacting already challenged air quality levels.

Burning of clean wood and brush, outdoor campfires and wood-burning appliances are included in the sanctions.

The Hamilton Fire Department has issued a ban on all open air burning in Hamilton, effective immediately, due to an elevated risk of wildland and grass fires, coupled with local Air Quality Health Index ratings. Release>> https://t.co/U2C3xZl1iQ #HamOnt — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) June 7, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Burlington, St. Catharines, Lincoln, Grimsby and West Lincoln also issued burn bans Wednesday.

Meanwhile, several public schools and Hamilton’s permit office put cancellations on outdoor rentals due to potential health risks.

3:27 ‘My throat’s burning’: Canada’s wildfires put millions under air quality advisories

Both the Hamilton and Niagara public school boards cancelled rigorous outdoor activities for the next few days as a precaution.

“All outdoor activities will be moved indoors during this time,” the HWDSB said in a release.

“Elementary track and field is cancelled. Outdoor excursions will be reviewed to ensure that indoor options are available.”

Niagara Falls cancelled its evening fireworks displays due to the dry conditions.

Due to the impact of the wildfires burning across the country, and the associated air quality advisories in many areas of Canada, including in Niagara, the Niagara Falls Fireworks program is being paused this evening. Air quality conditions will be reviewed daily moving forward. pic.twitter.com/4ssspQIOH1 — Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) June 7, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s air quality health index (AQHI) was “high risk” for Hamilton and surrounding areas as of Wednesday afternoon.

Hamilton Public Health Services (HPHS) is forecasting the same “high-risk” assessment for Thursday.

Dr. Sally Radisic, health hazards specialist with HPHS, says it’s too early to tell if the low air quality has affected the population as numbers have not been reconciled with its health partners across the city.

“It’s still being updated, but the information will be coming in and we’ll have an opportunity to take a look at it,” Radisic said.

A spokesperson for Hamilton Health Sciences told Global News there were no increases in related emergency department visits connected to the air quality Wednesday.

Public health continues to urge residents to regularly check AQHI observations online and avoid strenuous outdoor activity while the index is high.

Dizziness, chest pain, wheezing and heart palpitations are signs of serious issues that may need to be followed up with professional help, according to Radisic.

“The recommendation is to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors,” she suggested. “One may want to take that indoors where the air quality is safe and healthier, you want to avoid or reschedule that outdoor physical activity.”

Global News senior meteorologist suggested the smokiness will probably “get worse” before it gets better in the GTA over the next few days.

Story continues below advertisement

“Tomorrow morning it goes from the Ottawa Valley and Kingston to the GTA … and when we get into Friday it could get as far back as Sarnia and London, ” Anthony Farnell said.

“As we get to the weekend, conditions will get better as the wind direction changes and blows some of that smoke back into central and northern Quebec.”