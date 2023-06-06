Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Hamilton’s public school board to keep students indoors amid wildfire smoke

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 6:20 pm
A photo of the HWDSB headquarters. View image in full screen
Hamilton's public school board says it will keep students indoors Wednesday with wildfire smoke tracking into the city Quebec and northern Ontario. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton’s public school board will be keeping students inside learning facilities Wednesday as air pollution from forest fires continues tracking into the city.

A statement from Environment Canada suggests air quality will deteriorate through the remainder of the week with smoke traveling from Quebec and northeastern Ontario arriving in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA).

“As a precaution, we will be keeping students indoors on Wednesday … and will continue to monitor air quality over the week,” the HWDSB said in a release.

The city’s Catholic board alerted parents and guardians of the issue but did not reveal whether it would be keeping students inside.

The HWDSB is also recommending staff reschedule all outdoor activities, utilize available HEPA units and close exterior windows.

Canada’s weather agency is suggesting older adults, children, pregnant people, people with lung disease, heart disease, and those working outdoors will be at higher risk of experiencing health issues.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Impact of the wildfire smoke on your health'
Impact of the wildfire smoke on your health

“Stop outdoor activities and contact your health-care provider if you or someone in your care experiences shortness of breath, wheezing, severe cough, dizziness or chest pains,” they said in a statement Tuesday.

Trending Now

“Take a break from the smoke by temporarily relocating or finding a location in your community with clean, cool air such as a library, shopping mall or community centre.”

Widespread smoke is in the forecast until at least Thursday.

The high on Wednesday is expected to hit 21 C.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Environment CanadaHamilton newsWildfiresAir QualityHamilton-Wentworth District School BoardHWDSBGTHAPoor air qualityOntario WildfiresQuebec wildfiresHamilton air qualitySchool air qualitysmoke health risks
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content