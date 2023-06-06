Hamilton’s public school board to keep students indoors amid wildfire smoke

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s public school board will be keeping students inside learning facilities Wednesday as air pollution from forest fires continues tracking into the city.

A statement from Environment Canada suggests air quality will deteriorate through the remainder of the week with smoke traveling from Quebec and northeastern Ontario arriving in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area (GTHA).

“As a precaution, we will be keeping students indoors on Wednesday … and will continue to monitor air quality over the week,” the HWDSB said in a release.

The city’s Catholic board alerted parents and guardians of the issue but did not reveal whether it would be keeping students inside.

The HWDSB is also recommending staff reschedule all outdoor activities, utilize available HEPA units and close exterior windows.

Canada’s weather agency is suggesting older adults, children, pregnant people, people with lung disease, heart disease, and those working outdoors will be at higher risk of experiencing health issues.

“Stop outdoor activities and contact your health-care provider if you or someone in your care experiences shortness of breath, wheezing, severe cough, dizziness or chest pains,” they said in a statement Tuesday.

“Take a break from the smoke by temporarily relocating or finding a location in your community with clean, cool air such as a library, shopping mall or community centre.”

Widespread smoke is in the forecast until at least Thursday.

The high on Wednesday is expected to hit 21 C.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Air Quality Statement that covers the Hamilton area. As a precaution, we will be keeping students indoors on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, and will continue to monitor air quality over the course of the week. Read more: https://t.co/UpnpmEYdeH pic.twitter.com/1WDtInfUw8 — HWDSB (@HWDSB) June 6, 2023