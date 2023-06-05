Menu

Wildfires source of poor air quality in Hamilton, GTA, says Environment Canada

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 5, 2023 9:08 am
Canada’s weather agency says Hamilton, Ont, and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) can expect moderate-to-poor air quality Monday due to wildfires in Quebec and one that broke out Sunday in Calabogie near Ottawa.

Environment Canada reported a moderate risk to residents as of 7 a.m. Monday and suggested people sensitive to poor air quality should consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous activities outdoors if experiencing symptoms.

Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are monitoring an area around Centennial Lake area west of Calabogie where the fire was reported on Sunday afternoon.

Seniors, infants, young children, and those with existing illnesses or chronic health conditions may be at higher risk of being affected by air pollution, according to Environment Canada.

The outlet says the city will see some heat Monday with a high of 25 C anticipated under a mix of sun and cloud.

The UV index is also expected to be high.

The forecast is calling for some haziness and a low of 13 C on Monday night.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 24 C.

