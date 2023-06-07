Pembina Valley RCMP respond to disturbance call, nab barricaded suspect

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Pembina Valley responded to a disturbance call that ended in the arrest of a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a home.

On Friday at 5:25 p.m. police got a complaint about an unwanted person at an address on Main Street in Elm Creek.

Officers went to the home and met with the owner of the property who told them a man had barricaded himself in the upstairs bedroom and was believed to be intoxicated and possibly armed with a weapon.

Police say contact was made with the man who then made indirect threats to harm any officer who approached him. Officers weren’t able to see if he was in possession of a weapon so they contacted him through the second-storey window of the home.

A couple of hours later, police arrested the man without incident.

A 41-year-old man from Headingley was taken into custody and released the following morning. He has a court date on Aug. 17 in Morden.