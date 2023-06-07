Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pembina Valley RCMP respond to disturbance call, nab barricaded suspect

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 12:42 pm
An RCMP patch is seen during a news conferencein Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. Police in Maple Ridge, B.C., say they've arrested a pair of suspects after a 55-year-old man was found dead in the city on March 4. View image in full screen
RCMP in Pembina Valley responded to a disturbance call that ended in the arrest of a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Pembina Valley responded to a disturbance call that ended in the arrest of a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a home.

On Friday at 5:25 p.m. police got a complaint about an unwanted person at an address on Main Street in Elm Creek.

Officers went to the home and met with the owner of the property who told them a man had barricaded himself in the upstairs bedroom and was believed to be intoxicated and possibly armed with a weapon.

Police say contact was made with the man who then made indirect threats to harm any officer who approached him. Officers weren’t able to see if he was in possession of a weapon so they contacted him through the second-storey window of the home.

Trending Now

A couple of hours later, police arrested the man without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

A 41-year-old man from Headingley was taken into custody and released the following morning. He has a court date on Aug. 17 in Morden.

More on Crime
RCMPManitobaMischiefManitoba crimePembina Valley RCMPunwanted personElm Creekbarricaded suspect
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content