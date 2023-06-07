Police seek other victims of man charged with harassing women at Kitchener college dorm

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say a man has been arrested after entering several women’s apartments without permission at a building near Conestoga College in Kitchener.

Police say they were contacted shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday about a man who had approached a woman near the residential building located at 200 Old Carriage Dr. before following her into her apartment.

The man then assaulted the woman, according to police.

They say officers soon tracked him down as he was leaving an elevator and took him into custody.

The officers soon discovered that there were two other victims, both living in different buildings in the same residence.

They had been approached on May 31 and June 2 and in each case, they reported that a man had struck up unwanted conversations with them before entering their apartment without invitation.

Police say a 25-year-old man is facing several charges including three counts of being unlawfully in a dwelling house, two counts of assault, and two counts of criminal harassment.

Officers continue to investigate and believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information or who may have been a victim to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-847