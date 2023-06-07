Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

The Iron Sheik, WWE wrestling legend, dead at 81

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 12:38 pm
The Iron Sheik. View image in full screen
FILE - Professional legend The Iron Sheik has died at the age of 81. Bobby Bank/WireImage
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Iron Sheik, an American-Iranian professional wrestling legend, has died. He was 81.

A representative for The Iron Sheik, whose real name is Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, shared the news to the wrestler’s Twitter account on Wednesday.

“Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling,” the statement reads.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come.”

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of Vaziri’s death is not yet known publicly.

The statement said beyond Vaziri’s wrestling accomplishments, he was also a “devoted family man.”

He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Caryl, and his children, Tanya, Nikki, Marissa and son-in-law Eddie. Vaziri also had five grandchildren, Marissa, Zahra, Alexis, Chloe and Niko, who “brought immeasurable joy into his life,” according to the statement.

Vaziri was born in Tehran, Iran, in 1942 where he trained as a wrestler until moving to the U.S. in the 1960s. He was an Olympic wrestler for Iran before making his World Wrestling Federation (WWF) debut in 1979. Throughout his career, he faced the likes of Bob Backlund and Hulk Hogan.

He won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship in 1983. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Infamously, Vaziri and fellow wrestler “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan were both arrested for possession of cocaine at a New Jersey traffic stop in 1987. The arrest — and the TV feud between Vaziri and Duggan — caused scandal in the wrestling world. Vaziri ended up serving one year of probation.

Tributes to the iconic 1980s wrestling “villain” are already pouring in online.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Trending Now

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

More on Entertainment
WWEProfessional wrestlingThe Iron SheikHow did The Iron Sheik die?The Iron Sheik deadThe Iron Sheik deathThe Iron Sheik updateThe Iron Sheik wrestlingThe Iron Sheik WWEThe Iron Sheik WWFWhat happened to The Iron Sheik?Who is The Iron Sheik?
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content