Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Support worker charged with assault on elementary school student in Lindsay, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 12:09 pm
A support worker faces an assault charge following an incident at a school in Lindsay, Ont., on May 31, 2023. View image in full screen
A support worker faces an assault charge following an incident at a school in Lindsay, Ont., on May 31, 2023. Global News Peterborough file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A support worker at a school in Lindsay, Ont., faces an assault charge following an incident involving a student.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on May 31 officers responded to an assault at St. Dominic’s Catholic Elementary School.

Police say the child suffered minor injuries during the incident with a support worker.

Trending Now

The investigation led to the arrest of a 28-year-old woman from Lindsay who was charged with assault.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 13.

More on Crime
AssaultlindsayKawartha Lakes Police ServiceLindsay OntarioSt. Dominic's Catholic Elementary Schoolsupport worker assaultsupport worker assaults student
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content