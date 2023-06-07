Support worker charged with assault on elementary school student in Lindsay, Ont.: police

A support worker at a school in Lindsay, Ont., faces an assault charge following an incident involving a student.
According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on May 31 officers responded to an assault at St. Dominic’s Catholic Elementary School.
Police say the child suffered minor injuries during the incident with a support worker.
Trending Now
The investigation led to the arrest of a 28-year-old woman from Lindsay who was charged with assault.
She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 13.
More on Crime
- Edmonton man Michael White, convicted of killing pregnant wife, gets full parole
- Prison transfer not about revenge, former official says after Bernardo moved
- Ford calls for head of correctional service to be fired over Paul Bernardo transfer
- 2 killed, 5 hurt in Virginia shooting after high school graduation ceremony
Comments