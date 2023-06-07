Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 dead, 2 others injured in fatal collision near Elmira: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 9:35 am
OPP file photo. View image in full screen
OPP file photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Provincial police in Perth County say one person was killed and two others were injured in a collision just northeast of Elmira on Tuesday afternoon.

“A grey sedan and a grey SUV had collided, and sadly three people were injured,” Const. Josh Cunningham said in a video posted to Twitter. One of the three was later declared dead at the scene.

The two-vehicle collision, which occurred when a car and SUV collided on Perth Road 86 near the Hamlet of Dorking, was reported to police at around 1 p.m.

A 65-year-old North Perth resident who was behind the wheel of the car was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision while a 67-year-old passenger was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The 66-year-old driver of the SUV, who was from Elmira, was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our thoughts go to those affected by this terrible situation,” Cunningham said.

Police closed the road until early Wednesday as they investigated the collision.

Trending Now

 

More on Crime
OPPKitchener newsWaterloo newsGuelph NewsWaterlooLondon newsperth county oppWoolwichElmira newsOPP newsDorking fatal collisionElmira fatal collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content