1 dead, 2 others injured in fatal collision near Elmira: police

Provincial police in Perth County say one person was killed and two others were injured in a collision just northeast of Elmira on Tuesday afternoon.

“A grey sedan and a grey SUV had collided, and sadly three people were injured,” Const. Josh Cunningham said in a video posted to Twitter. One of the three was later declared dead at the scene.

The two-vehicle collision, which occurred when a car and SUV collided on Perth Road 86 near the Hamlet of Dorking, was reported to police at around 1 p.m.

A 65-year-old North Perth resident who was behind the wheel of the car was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision while a 67-year-old passenger was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The 66-year-old driver of the SUV, who was from Elmira, was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

“Our thoughts go to those affected by this terrible situation,” Cunningham said.

Police closed the road until early Wednesday as they investigated the collision.