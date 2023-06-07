Person airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle collision on Highway 2: Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A single-vehicle crash occurred southbound on Highway 2 early Wednesday.

Police found one person in the vehicle with serious injuries when they were called to the collision at Highway 2 and Dunbow Road around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The person found in the vehicle has been airlifted to hospital by STARS. Emergency crews are at the scene.

RCMP reduced the highway to one-lane of traffic Wednesday morning and traffic is being detoured at Dunbow Road south.

No cause of the accident has been determined.