Traffic

Person airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle collision on Highway 2: Calgary

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 9:34 am
Photo of a single vehicle collision that happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Highway 2 southbound. View image in full screen
Photo of a single vehicle collision that happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Highway 2 southbound. Global News
A single-vehicle crash occurred southbound on Highway 2 early Wednesday.

Police found one person in the vehicle with serious injuries when they were called to the collision at Highway 2 and Dunbow Road around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The person found in the vehicle has been airlifted to hospital by STARS. Emergency crews are at the scene.

RCMP reduced the highway to one-lane of traffic Wednesday morning and traffic is being detoured at Dunbow Road south.

No cause of the accident has been determined.

