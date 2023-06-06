Menu

Crime

Mississauga, Ont. homeowners warned after series of break-and-enters

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 9:51 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Police are warning residents in Mississauga, Ont., to remain vigilant after three similar break-and-enters were reported in the first six days of June.

In two of the incidents, Peel Regional Police said a suspect went into people’s homes in the early hours of the morning while they were sleeping.

During the third incident, someone was reportedly assaulted and sustained minor injuries.

Police said that in all three break-and-enters, the suspect fled with cash.

Residents were reminded to keep doors locked, even while people are home, and to consider locking devices on sliding doors. Officers also recommended a home security system.

“Investigators are doing everything possible to identify the suspect and lay the appropriate charges in these incidents,” police said.

