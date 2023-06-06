Mississauga, Ont. homeowners warned after series of break-and-enters

Send this page to someone via email

Police are warning residents in Mississauga, Ont., to remain vigilant after three similar break-and-enters were reported in the first six days of June.

In two of the incidents, Peel Regional Police said a suspect went into people’s homes in the early hours of the morning while they were sleeping.

During the third incident, someone was reportedly assaulted and sustained minor injuries.

Police said that in all three break-and-enters, the suspect fled with cash.

Residents were reminded to keep doors locked, even while people are home, and to consider locking devices on sliding doors. Officers also recommended a home security system.

“Investigators are doing everything possible to identify the suspect and lay the appropriate charges in these incidents,” police said.

