Calgary man charged with arson after Inglewood fire investigation

A Calgary man was charged with arson after an investigation into a fire in the Inglewood area.

On Monday at around 6 p.m., the Calgary Police Service said officers were patrolling the area and saw a large black cloud of smoke coming from the wooded area just east of the Bow Habitat Station & Sam Livingston Fish Hatchery.

Officers then arrived at Pearce Estate Park at 1440 17A Street S.E., where Calgary firefighters were already fighting the fire. The fire quickly spread to around three acres in diameter, according to a CPS release on Tuesday.

Police evacuated the park as a precaution. No injuries were reported, the release said.

Police said a man then came forward and allegedly admitted to starting the fire. Officers said the man collected fluffy debris from nearby trees, gathered them into a pile and lit the pile ablaze.

Danny Manuel Deringer, 33, was charged with one count of arson.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 7.