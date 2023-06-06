Parents, caregivers warned about children’s sun exposure and increased skin cancer risk

Send this page to someone via email

Parents and caregivers are being warned about the dangers of sun exposure in children as the weather continues to heat up with little rain in sight.

According to the Skin Care Centre at Vancouver General Hospital, more than 80 per cent of sun exposure happens during childhood and adolescence.

This exposure can lead to skin cancer, which is common and yet easily preventable, according to the centre.

Dr. Sunil Kalia with the Skin Care Centre conducted a survey of 1,220 youths in 50 classrooms across Canada.

They were asked questions about the frequency of risky sun exposure, wearing sunscreen and protective clothing and knowledge of SPF, UPF and UVI.

According to the survey, more than 50 per cent of the youth practiced risky sun protection behaviour with boys more likely to experience sunburns and infrequently use sunglasses, sunscreen and seek out shade.

According to Kalia and the report, since 1960, a three to eight per cent yearly increase in skin cancers has been reported, and despite skin cancer prevention campaigns emphasizing education on sun protection factor of sunscreens, protective clothing, and ultraviolet index values, the overall knowledge of these values is low.

“We’re not saying don’t go outdoors,” Kalia said. “But what you can do is follow simple steps to prevent getting too much sun exposure, preventing those sunburns. So what you can do is when you look at the UV index — when (it) is higher than three, then that means the sun is very strong. So avoid sun exposure during those times.”

He added that everyone should avoid exposure from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and seek out good shade while wearing protective clothing.

Sun safety facts, according to the Skin Care Centre, have found children’s exposure to UV radiation can affect the immune system, leading to greater risk of infections and reduced vaccine effectiveness.