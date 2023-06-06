Shooting on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation sparks homicide investigation

Manitoba RCMP say a shooting on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation has sparked a homicide investigation.
On Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) went to a home on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation and a 39-year-old man was found dead.
MFNPS contacted RCMP for assistance and they began investigating the incident.
Police say this does not appear to be a random occurrence.
Anyone with information to contact Sandy Bay Detachment at 204-843-7701, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.
