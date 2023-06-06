Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation sparks homicide investigation

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 4:24 pm
On Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) went to a home on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation and a 39-year-old man was found dead. View image in full screen
On Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) went to a home on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation and a 39-year-old man was found dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP say a shooting on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation has sparked a homicide investigation.

On Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) went to a home on Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation and a 39-year-old man was found dead.

MFNPS contacted RCMP for assistance and they began investigating the incident.

Trending Now

Police say this does not appear to be a random occurrence.

Anyone with information to contact Sandy Bay Detachment at 204-843-7701, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.

More on Crime
CrimeShootingManitobaHomicideManitoba RCMPManitoba crimeSandy Bay Ojibway First Nation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content