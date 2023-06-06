Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

PGA Tour agrees to ‘historic’ merger with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 6, 2023 10:40 am
Click to play video: 'Phil Mickelson reiterates desire to keep PGA Tour membership amidst LIV golf controversy'
Phil Mickelson reiterates desire to keep PGA Tour membership amidst LIV golf controversy
WATCH ABOVE: Phil Mickelson reiterates desire to keep PGA Tour membership amidst LIV golf controversy – Jun 9, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The PGA Tour, European Tour and rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit announced a landmark agreement on Tuesday to merge and form a commercial entity to unify golf.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a joint news release.

The LIV Golf series is bankrolled by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and critics have accused it of being a vehicle for the country to attempt to improve its reputation in the face of criticism of its human rights record.

Trending Now

The rival circuit launched in 2022 and has lured a number of big-name players from the PGA Tour, including Hall of Fame golfer Phil Mickelson, former world number one Dustin Johnson, reigning PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and Australian Cameron Smith.

Story continues below advertisement

— Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Alex Richardson and Christian Radnedge

GolfPGA TourEuropean TourGolf NewsLIV Golfgolf mergerLIV Golf newsPGA and LIV golfPGA LIV Golf mergerPGA LIV mergerPGA LivePGA Tour and LIV Golf
© 2023 Thomson Reuters

Sponsored content