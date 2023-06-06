Summerland sees another Highway 97 landslide

Send this page to someone via email

DriveBC is reporting that there’s been another landslide on Highway 97 in Summerland, prompting another closure in both directions.

The landslide is at Lakeshore Drive South, and Drive BC said there is a detour in effect on Highway 97 C or 3 A.

An assessment is ongoing but Drive BC said that the damage appears to be a continuation of the previous slide. More information should be made available Tuesday morning.

The first slide occurred May 15, when one of the silt bluffs located between Summerland and Trout Creek started to crumble.

2:25 Drivers are being warned to expect delays for at least another two weeks south of Summerland

Dust and rubble covered the highway and made its way into the water below.

No vehicles were directly impacted by the falling debris, but it resulted in all four lanes of the highway being closed for several hours and work has been ongoing since.