Traffic

Summerland sees another Highway 97 landslide

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 6, 2023 10:27 am
Click to play video: 'Retaining wall to be built along Highway 97 near Summerland following landslide'
Retaining wall to be built along Highway 97 near Summerland following landslide
Work is well underway to remove rocks and debris off of Highway 97, after a landslide near Summerland on Monday. As Jayden Wasney reports, drivers can expect lengthy delays until further notice, but new infrastructure to prevent road closures from happening in the future is on the way – May 21, 2023
DriveBC is reporting that there’s been another landslide on Highway 97 in Summerland, prompting another closure in both directions.

The landslide is at Lakeshore Drive South, and Drive BC said there is a detour in effect on Highway 97 C or 3 A.

An assessment is ongoing but Drive BC said that the damage appears to be a continuation of the previous slide. More information should be made available Tuesday morning.

The first slide occurred May 15, when one of the silt bluffs located between Summerland and Trout Creek started to crumble.

Click to play video: 'Drivers are being warned to expect delays for at least another two weeks south of Summerland'
Drivers are being warned to expect delays for at least another two weeks south of Summerland

Dust and rubble covered the highway and made its way into the water below.

No vehicles were directly impacted by the falling debris, but it resulted in all four lanes of the highway being closed for several hours and work has been ongoing since.

KelownaOkanaganpentictonpeachlandsummerlandHighway 97Road WorkdrivebcSkaha Bluffs
